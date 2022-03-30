South L.A. police shooting under investigation

A map of South Los Angeles showing the location of a police shooting under investigation east of the 110 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a police shooting in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun near East Martin Luther King Jr. and South Avalon boulevards, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Madison confirmed at least one officer opened fire.

He could not confirm whether the man was shot by police, but he said there was a medical transport from the scene.

Madison could not immediately provide further information about the shooting or what led up to it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

