South L.A. street food vendors robbed by knife-wielding suspect
A knife-wielding suspect remains at large after robbing street vendors in South Los Angeles. Surveillance video captured the hooded suspect walking up behind a vendor worker and demanding all their cash. The incident happened on Dec. 8 as the workers at Tacos El Caguamo were set up on East 78th Street. The victim, Jose Segura Romero, becomes emotional when speaking about the ordeal, saying he was wondering whether he would come home to his family that night. KTLA's Carlos Saucedo reports on Dec. 11, 2023.