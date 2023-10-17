South LA swap-meet vendors seeking more time to relocate

TechCrunch

CapCut, the ByteDance-owned video editing app that's the company's second to hit $100 million in consumer spending after TikTok, is now expanding into business tools. Known today for its easy-to-use templates, tight integration with TikTok, and rapid adoption of AI effects and filters, CapCut has been a top consumer video editing app that now regularly ranks in the top 10 or 20 Overall apps in the iOS App Store. This business-focused extension of the CapCut platform prioritizes tools that help marketers, brands, small businesses, and creators generate ads and branded content.