A city councilman in Lake Tahoe, California, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and for possession of controlled substances.

Cody Lee Bass, a councilman for South Lake Tahoe, was arrested on Sept. 25 after a firefighter reported a clearly intoxicated driver, according to a news release. Bass was pulled over around 2 a.m. and slapped with a DUI charge. Authorities also found white powder resembling cocaine and crystallized substances resembling methamphetamine in his car.

EVACUATIONS ORDERED IN SOUTH LAKE TAHOE AS CALDOR FIRE EXPANDS

He was booked in the El Dorado County jail, and his car was towed after the arrest. He recently made bail.

Bass recently settled a separate case after allegedly failing to file tax returns in 2011 and 2015. He also allegedly filed false claims in 2013 and 2014.

Failing to file a tax return is a misdemeanor, and falsely filing is a felony. Bass pleaded "no contest" on Oct. 1 — part of the plea deal waived a trial by jury on all counts, which helped Bass avoid jail time. Instead, Bass was ordered to pay $136,508 and an additional $5,000 in court fees.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bass is a first-term member of the city council, and his current term ends in 2022.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, California, Drugs, Cocaine, Earned Income Tax Credit

Original Author: Misty Severi

Original Location: South Lake Tahoe city councilman arrested on DUI and drug possession charges