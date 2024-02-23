South Las Vegas community reacts to fatal racing-related crash
Workers were outside on a smoke break near E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road when they heard a car crash that left one person dead and two injured.
Consumer Reports ranked the cheapest destination fees in America, but there's really nothing to celebrate here.
The plan originated from SEC athletic administrator meetings and has the support of coaches, who reviewed the concepts last week. The potential December changes are now being socialized across the country.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast analyzing the new approved format for the College Football Playoff, which will have five automatic qualifiers and seven at-large bids.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
Over 4,000 five-star reviewers agree: This easy-to-install gizmo is a dashboard 'game changer.'
A video from inside an Amazon delivery van shows an Amtrak train destroy the back of the vehicle. The driver, amazingly, was barely hurt.
VW and Audi are recalling more than a quarter million vehicles to address faulty seals in fuel pumps that could pose a fire risk.
Beleaguered electric trucking company Nikola has sold the Badger electric pickup truck assets it was once supposed to build with General Motors. A new company called Embr Motors created by vehicle builder and television personality Dave "Heavy D" Sparks, one half of the former TV duo the Diesel Brothers. Embr now owns the intellectual property associated with the Badger pickup truck, as well as the assets related to Nikola's abandoned off-road and personal water craft vehicles.
Google's "Help me write" can literally help you write more descriptive sentences or even full paragraphs from a short prompt.
Two Fed officials offered slightly different predictions on when investors should expect the central bank to begin cutting rates.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Fiat has started building the 2024 500e for the American market. The electric hatchback starts at about $34,000 with up to 149 miles of driving range.
The Honda Prologue is the first fully realized electric vehicle from Honda, but uses GM's Ultium EV platform, GM parts and is built in a GM factory.
Ina Herlihy believes e-commerce brands are losing out on organic traffic and potential revenue by relying on third-party community sites, like Reddit and Facebook Groups. As new user acquisition costs increase, in some cases by hundreds of dollars, brands have to care more about increasing retention and organic traffic, Herlihy told TechCrunch via email. Herlihy set out in late 2022 to build community software for brands to host communities on their own websites.
As the NBA season resumes, here are the most important things to keep an eye on between now and mid-April.
Meta's Oversight Board announced that Threads users will now be able to appeal content moderation decisions, giving the independent group the ability to influence policies for Meta’s newest app.
A report from anonymous sources at GM and Ford says GM hard at work on Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra PHEV pickups, while compact EV pickups are canceled.
Our first drive of the 2025 Ram 1500 where we tell you what's new, why decisions were made and how it drives with the new Hurricane inline-six.
The Amazon-backed company reported that it lost $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and said that it expects to build 57,000 electric vehicles in 2024, the same number it built last year.
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. The incident began early on Wednesday morning on the U.S. East Coast, according to the incident tracker.