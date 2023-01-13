South Lebanon Twp Police searching for residents who fired at the Med-Ed building

South Lebanon Township Police reported two different incidents of shots fired in the last week, one involving shots into a structure Thursday evening.

Police responded to the Met-Ed building at 5:57 a.m. Friday morning for a report of the structure being struck by bullets. Upon further investigation, police learned the front doors of the 600 S. 5th Ave. building had been struck by three bullets.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the official release.

Earlier in the week, police reported shots fired at 10 East Poplar Street at 2:19 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Upon investigation police learned residents heard the sounds and observed the muzzle flash of two shots being fired behind the residence.

Several people were observed running away from the area, according to officials. Shell casings were found at the scene.

Police did not say these incidents were related. No one was reported injured in either incident, and no arrests have been reported as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about these two shots fired incidents are asked to call the South Lebanon Township Police Department at 717-274-0482.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: S Lebanon Twp Police searching for who fired at Med-Ed building