South Linden man to spend 11 years in prison for fatal shooting during 2018 vehicle chase

A South Linden man will spend nearly 11 years in prison after admitting to fatally shooting a Hilltop man during a vehicle chase in October 2018.

Mark A. Thomas Jr., now 31, entered a guilty plea to an involuntary manslaughter charge on Monday before Judge Julie Lynch in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

On Oct. 15, 2018, 24-year-old Taquan Sprinkle was shot following a road confrontation that led to a vehicle chase and ended in the city's Driving Park neighborhood, according to Columbus police.

Court records state Sprinkle, who was from the Hilltop neighborhood, had been driving a car around 9:30 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Route 315 near Downtown. An SUV had followed Sprinkle's vehicle for several miles, eventually onto the 900 block of Miller Avenue in Driving Park.

That's where Thomas fired multiple shots from the SUV into Sprinkle's car, striking Sprinkle, who then crashed into multiple parked vehicles, court records said.

Sprinkle was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The SUV sped off southbound on Miller Avenue after the shooting, but crashed just over a block away while attempting to make a turn onto East Columbus Street, court records state.

Witnesses saw two people flee the SUV. Evidence from the SUV was collected and DNA testing matched with a previous sample from Thomas recorded in the state's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) data base, leading to his arrest in November 2018, court records state.

As part of a plea deal, charges against Thomas of felonious assault, discharging a firearm over a roadway and having a firearm after being a convicted felon were dismissed.

Lynch ordered Thomas to serve 14 years in prison, but gave him credit for more than 1,200 days he has been jailed since his arrest, cutting more than three years from the sentence.

