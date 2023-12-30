South Madison Fire Territory to host merger meetings

Dec. 30—MARKLEVILLE — Taxpayers will be affected should Markleville, Ingalls and Adams Township merge with the South Madison Fire Protection Territory in 2025.

The territory would have a total budget of more than $8.5 million in 2025. That amount could increase to more than $9.26 million by 2027.

A majority of the funds will come via a property tax levy.

Property owners could be taxed at a total of $0.662 per $100 of assessed value. This amounts to $662.50 on a home assessed at $100,000. The tax rate would remain constant from 2025-27.

Most of the amount will go toward operations; the remainder will be used for replacing equipment.

The proposed levy reflects the maximum amounts, according to a notice published Dec. 28 in The Herald Bulletin.

Portions of the funds would be allocated to the municipalities involved, which would include the towns of Markleville and Ingalls and Adams Township.

Green Township trustee Greg Valentine said the pooling of funds was "the beauty of the territory." He said the merger could supply stations with the funding needed for various operations.

The merger must be voted on after three public hearings, during which residents will be able to provide feedback, said Jeff Bellamy, an attorney representing South Madison.

Officials from six local government entities will attend each meeting and will cast a final vote in March.

A majority vote from each entity is required. Should one entity vote "no," the merger will not move forward.

That final vote will happen on March 26 at South Madison Fire Protection Station 81 in Pendleton. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Meetings will be held Jan. 8 at Maple Ridge Elementary School; Feb. 13 at Pendleton Heights Middle School; and March 14 at East Elementary School.

All meetings will start at 6 p.m.

