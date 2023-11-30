South Mecklenburg High teacher accused of repeatedly having sex with a student

A South Mecklenburg High School teacher has been arrested and accused of having sex with a student, repeatedly.

Gabriela Neufeld, 26, and an 18-year-old South Mecklenburg student allegedly “engaged in sexual activity” at Park Road Park, police learned on Wednesday. Neufeld and the same student allegedly had sex “at least 5 times” since Oct. 18, 2023, court documents say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested and charged Neufeld with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student by teacher at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. At about 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Neufeld posted a $75,000 bond and left the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, court documents show.

The Class G felony is punishable by 8 months to 31 months in prison.