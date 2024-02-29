South Memphis shooting injures one, gunman gets away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one man in critical condition, and the man suspected of the shooting fled the scene.
Police say it happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Texas Street and Ashby.
The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital. Police are searching for the gunman, whose identity is known.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
