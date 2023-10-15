South Memphis shooting leaves man severely injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis Saturday night left a man in critical condition, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of East Gage Avenue at 9:49 p.m. A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.