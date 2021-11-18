South Merced shooting leaves 44-year-old man in critical condition

A 44-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in south Merced on Tuesday night, according to police, and authorities are still looking for the suspect.

The Merced Police Department said it received several calls of a possible shooting in the 200 block of South T Street in Merced at 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find the victim, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department, and witnesses told officers they saw an unknown male running from the scene.

The victim was flown to an out-of-area hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodc@cityofmerced.org.