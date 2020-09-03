South Miami Senior High student arrested in cyber attacks against Miami schools

A 16-year-old student at South Miami Senior High has been arrested in connection with the cyberattacks that have throttled Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ first week of online learning.

The school district made the announcement via email around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The email included the arrest affidavit, which shows an arrest was made 2:43 a.m. Thursday.

According to the affidavit, the student admitted to using a tool, the name of which was redacted in the report, to attack the school district’s network. According to the report, the student admitted to launching eight attacks beginning Wednesday morning at a location between Zora Neale Hurston Elementary and W.R. Thomas Middle.

The affidavit said numerous internet protocol, or IP, addresses were associated with the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. The student’s IP address was associated with the attacks and was traced back to the student’s Flagami residence.

The student faces one felony count of using a computer to defraud and one misdemeanor account of interfering with an educational institution. He has been taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The Miami Herald is withholding the juvenile’s name. The Herald has reached out to the juvenile’s mother, listed on the affidavit, for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.