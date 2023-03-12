South Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager

Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read
The South Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Savanah Qualls, 17.
The South Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old "runaway."

Savanah Qualls was listed as "a runaway" with the department on Dec. 29, 2022, South Milwaukee Police said.

Qualls is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Qualls was last known to be in the company of her step mother, Bobbie Johnson-Cornelius, in Milwaukee, according to police.

If someone has information regarding Qualls’ or Bobbie Johnson-Cornelius’ whereabouts, they're asked to contact South Milwaukee Police at 414-768-8060, ext. 3.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

