South Minneapolis shooting is city's 7th homicide in 7 days

Police are investigating a shooting around midday Wednesday that left one person dead in south Minneapolis, a department spokesman said.

Authorities have so far released little information about the incident, which happened a short time before noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of S. 3rd avenue. The area is the Stevens Square-Loring Heights neighborhood, which is home to a cluster of brownstone apartment buildings just south of downtown Minneapolis.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any arrests had been made.

A police spokesman said he was headed to the scene, where he would provide an update on the case.

The homicide was the city's seventh homicide in as many days, and the 70th of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after a man was shot and mortally wounded while driving a car in the area of N. 49th and Lyndale avenues, causing him to crash a short distance away, police said.

