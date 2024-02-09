South Mississippi Democrats make push to increase participation in 2024 elections

Democrats in south Mississippi will have an opportunity later this month to get together to talk about their concerns ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"We want to find out not only their concerns but what their hopes are," said Rickey Cole, 4th Congressional District chairman. "This is a fundamental and optimistic process."

Cole said he hopes the conversations are realistic about their concerns but also focus on the things that can benefit people if they work together.

Dozens of voters line up around the outside of the Hub City Masonic Lodge, in Hattiesburg, MIss., Forrest County to cast their ballots on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

"There is nothing wrong with America that can't be cured by what is right with America," Cole quoted from former President Bill Clinton's 1993 inauguration speech.

It will be the first time since 2016 that Mississippi's 4th Congressional District Democratic Executive Committee will be holding county caucuses and all of the 315 precincts in the district.

The 4th Congressional District encompasses 12 counties: Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Pearl River, Perry, Stone and Wayne.

The precinct caucuses will be from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Feb. 24.

The committee is starting an effort to increase party involvement and get more public input for the upcoming presidential election.

"The fact is, Southeast Mississippi is not a Republican stronghold," Cole said. "The subset of voters that actually command the larger percentages it is the voters that stay at home. Our great problem is apathy and voter engagement."

Cole said about two-thirds of the area's voters do not cast ballots on election day.

"We believe that leaders must listen to the people, so we invite every concerned Democrat to bring us their ideas on Feb. 24," Cole said. "This is only the first of many in-depth conversations about the future of our party and our region. We are committed to building a better Democratic Party in Southeast Mississippi."

Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Mississippi, easily defeated his Democratic opponent, former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree, in the 2022 general election after defeating longtime incumbent Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary that year.

The last Democrat to hold the office was Gene Taylor, who served 22 years before losing to Republican Steven Palazzo. Taylor later switched to the Republican party but lost to Palazzo again, this time in the 2014 Republican primary.

Area Democratic leaders are hopeful about engaging voters and spurring them to action, and possibly turning the state purple with a win in the 4th Congressional District.

"We're hoping that it will be a conversation, not a bunch of shouting back and forth," Cole said. "We need some light."

At the same time, Cole said, there needs to be some action behind the words.

"The Democratic Party has to become more aggressive in Southeast Mississippi in our efforts to engage and serve the general public," he said in a news release. "More than 100,000 South Mississippians vote Democratic. They deserve a powerful voice. We must listen to the concerns and hopes of our neighbors so that we may more effectively serve the public interest."

County, district, state and national conventions will follow later this year from March to August, culminating in the presidential nominating convention. At least two South Mississippians will be chosen to represent the region at the Democratic National Convention in August in Chicago.

For information about the procedures, call 601-969-2913 or email info@mississippidemocrats.org.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on X @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: South Mississippi Democrats invited to caucuses in their precincts