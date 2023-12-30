South Modesto gears up for storms

Growing up in south Modesto, Anthony Borroel recalls having to choose between walking through muddy puddles or walking in the middle of the street to get to school. This scene hasn’t changed much, as he still sees kids trekking through the puddles and mud to get home.

“You have to literally have thick skin to live in this neighborhood,” Borroel said.

As the weekend approaches, the south Modesto community braces itself for impending storms, prompting residents to take proactive measures. The National Weather Service predicts rainfall between three quarters and one inch.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Channce Condit, along with community volunteers, distributed around 200 sandbags to help residents fortify their homes against potential flooding. Condit personally delivered sandbags to ensure accessibility for those unable to pick them up themselves.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Channce Condit and community volunteers, with about 200 sandbags to distribute to residents in South Modesto, Dec. 29, 2023. Courtesy Channce Condit

While most of California experiences heavy rain, south Modesto, in particular, grapples with floods due to insufficient infrastructure.

Condit’s district received approximately $24.1 million for infrastructure development, with sidewalks already constructed in August. The remaining construction is set to begin in early 2025, concluding by 2026.

“Then hopefully we won’t need as many sandbags,” Condit said.

For Borroel, the recurrent flooding disincentivized him from wanting to go to school and further his education. He recalls instances when flooding occurred near Hanshaw Middle School, even though rain gutters and sewer systems were in place to manage the rainwater. The flooded area was coined “Lake Hanshaw.”

He has seen the water reach his neighbor’s doorways. A puddle recently caused one of his friend’s car brakes to lock up from the water.

Several residents, including Borroel, have developed a routine for rainy days. Many, however, don’t know about the resources available to be proactive.

Condit acknowledges an accessibility gap, especially due to language barriers, which is why he wants to bring resources directly to the community.

Ana Ibarra, a 27-year-old resident, recounted an incident when continuous rain over a week led to water seeping into her house from the back. This prompted her family to improvise and to take makeshift measures, such as digging holes to collect the water, to prevent additional damage.

“I think we’ve gotten used to the situation now,” Ibarra said. “When we know there’s going to be a lot of rain, we know we need to prepare for it.”

Municipalities offer designated locations where residents can access sandbag materials. Modesto households are eligible for up to 20 bags at no cost, and other nearby cities also provide dedicated sites. Individuals should bring their own shovels to fill the bags.

A large puddle on a street in South Modesto after the rain, Dec. 29, 2023. Julietta Bisharyan/jbisharyan@modbee.com

Sandbag Locations:

Ceres: Public Works Department: 3420 Harold St. (In front of fleet shop)

County: 1716 Morgan Rd. South Gate Entrance (Next to the fuel station. Empty bags and sand available at gate)

Hughson: Across from City Hall 7018 Pine St.

Modesto: 501 N. Jefferson

Newman: 712 Fresno St.

Oakdale: 325 East G St.

Patterson: 16215 South Baldwin Rd.

Riverbank: 2901 High St. Bags

Turlock: 901 S. Walnut (Parking lot)

Waterford: 209-874-4095 109 South E St. (Next to gas station)