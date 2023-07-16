South Modesto gets $5M in state funding for neighborhood improvements in disadvantaged areas

The effort to build neighborhood improvements and safe walkways to school in south Modesto is getting an additional $5 million from the state.

Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil, D-Jackson, said the funding allocation was in a state budget bill supported by local community leaders and more than 1,000 signatures from residents.

The senator said she fought for the bill because of promises made to disadvantaged areas of south Modesto decades ago that never were fulfilled.

Alvarado-Gil and Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Chairman Channce Condit gathered with their constituents Friday on Eureka Street, west of Crows Landing Road, to celebrate the funding and what it can purchase.

The one-time state funding will pay for sidewalks, wastewater improvements, curbs and street lighting.

Alvarado-Gill said the funding marks a milestone in ongoing efforts to address longstanding disparities in communities like south Modesto. Latinos and low-income families make up more than 85% of the residents in the neighborhoods targeted for the street improvements.

A School bus drives along Dallas Street in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Stanislaus County has put tens of millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act into upgrades for unincorporated islands. The county committed $16 million in ARPA funds to Condit’s supervisorial district because it has the greatest need.

Condit told residents Friday that through a combination of funding sources, $19 million was available for the disadvantaged neighborhoods before the funds were approved in the Legislature. The state funding increases the total to $24 million.

Luis Gomez, a resident on Eureka Street, said sidewalks are the biggest need. “When it rains, it gets flooded everywhere,” he said. “When they fix all that, it will look much better.” He said the value of the homes should increase, too.

Maria Madrigal, a member of the South Modesto Municipal Advisory Council, helped to gather signatures for the state bill. Over the years, she said, the county would tell residents that funding was available for neighborhood improvements. But when the time came, it wasn’t delivered.

Madrigal said storms in the winter virtually create a lake on Dallas Street in front of her home.

“Sometimes the water goes into the homes when it rains really bad,” said Martha Villasenor, also an advisory council member. “The kids get wet walking to school.”

Dallas Street flooding in Modesto, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Officials said street improvements serve to improve health, safety and quality of life for residents. The improvements in south Modesto also will make it easier for older people to walk to stores and access public services.

The Bret Harte area, Parklawn and other neighborhoods near Crows Landing Road have been designated for the upgrades.