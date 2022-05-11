South Modesto homicide victim identified. Suspect charged, but not with murder — why?

Modesto Police on Wednesday released the name of a man shot to death in south Modesto over the weekend. A man associated with the crime has been arrested but not charged with murder.

At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way. They found 39-year-old Robert Otero of Modesto lying in the roadway and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Modesto Police said a man associated with the investigation was arrested at Carrousel Court and Joett Drive in Turlock on Sunday.

Julio Hernandez, 39 of Turlock, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and for using a firearm with prior felony convictions.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said no homicide or manslaughter charges were filed “at this time because we are still working through what occurred and cannot bring charges until that is discovered.” She did not release a potential motive or say whether there were claims of self defense.

Bear said detectives are not aware of any other suspects associated with the case.

This was Modesto’s fourth homicide this year, compared to two homicides during the same time frame last year, according to data collected by The Bee.

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact Detective Joshua Lawrence at 209-572-9642 or lawrencej@modestopd.com or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.