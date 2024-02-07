South Mountain High community outraged over football coach’s dismissal

A beloved high school football coach is out of his job of leading a team, and many who know him are outraged by this decision. They say they do not understand why it’s happening. South Mountain High School varsity football coach Byron Evans, an alum himself and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker is no longer leading the Jaguars football team. It’s a change many in the community are upset about, coming out to the Phoenix Union High School District Governing Board meeting Thursday and standing up for him during public comment.

View comments