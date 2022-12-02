South MS man pleads guilty to federal hate crime in Coast cross-burning case

A Mississippi Coast man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing a federal hate crime by burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate and threaten Black neighbors living in a rental house nearby.

Axel Charles Cox, 24, burned a cross at his home in Harrison County on Dec. 3, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to the federal charge of intimidating and interfering by force and threat of force to interfere with fair housing rights because of the victim’s race, color, religion, sex, disability, national origin or familial status. This civil rights violation carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Judge Sul Ozerden deferred sentencing until March 9.

His attorney, Jim Davis, of Gulfport, called the incident “unfortunate” and said Cox was reacting to his neighbors allegedly shooting and killing his dog.

“His dog went in their yard, and they shot it,” Davis said Friday. “The dog crawled back to Mr. Cox’s house, and he got to watch the dog die. He just way overreacted to the circumstances. He acted totally inappropriately.”

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors are dismissing a second charge of using fire in the commission of committing a felony, a federal crime that could have resulted in an additional sentence of up to 10 years in prison that must be served consecutively to the sentence on the previous charges.

According to court records, Cox burned the cross in his front yard to intimidate and threaten his Black neighbors who were renting a home near his.

During the cross burning, Cox made “threatening and racially derogatory remarks” while threatening them through the use of fire, according to federal court records.

A federal grand jury indicted him on the offenses in September. FBI Agent Drew Robinson arrested Cox on the federal offenses on Sept. 23 in Wiggins.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones prosecuted the case.

Since 2018, Cox has been in and out of jail in Harrison County on various charges that included possession of meth, felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor DUI involving drugs.

Cox is already serving time in a Mississippi prison for possessing the stolen property and the drug charge.