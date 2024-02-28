South Oldham stuns Oldham County to advance to district championship
South Oldham stuns Oldham County to advance to district championship
Nathan Wade’s former business partner Terrence Bradley again takes the witness stand at a hearing to decide whether Wade’s romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should disqualify both from prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others.
Live results from the Michigan primaries.
Intuitive Machines’ first moon mission will come to a premature end due to the spacecraft landing on its side, which altered how the solar panels are positioned in relation to the sun, the company said in an update Tuesday morning. Intuitive Machines made history when it landed its spacecraft, called Odysseus, near the lunar south pole last week. The lander is the first American hardware to touch the lunar surface since NASA’s final crewed Apollo mission in 1972.
Hyped AI startup Humane has announced plans for its first international market, inking a deal with South Korean carrier SK Telecom. The announcement comes shortly after the San Francisco-based company revealed it was pushing back the shipping date of its Ai Pin device from March to mid-April in its domestic U.S. market. Founded in 2017 by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Humane had raised north of $200 million from backers including Microsoft, Qualcomm Ventures and OpenAI’s Sam Altman before anyone in the outside world knew what it was building.
My stomach is still in knots from the Intuitive Machines landing livestream. Intuitive Machines' first lander, called Odysseus, softly touched down on the south pole region of the moon around 5:23 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, bringing to a close an eight-day journey and years of hard work. There was a brief period after landing when mission controllers waited to reestablish communications with the spacecraft.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Jeep's new CEO wants to restore U.S. market share after steep sales drop, with plans for lower prices, clearer marketing, and higher quality.
When Clark passes his late father, Jaeson Maravich hopes basketball fans will appreciate what she has achieved. But he also has conflicting emotions and says it's 'two totally separate records."
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Mexico match.
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
Next up: Michigan's primary on Feb. 27.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Why do people typically freeze their embryos and how long can they stay frozen? Here's what you need to know.
Teams will have $30 million more to spend in 2024.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Before this, she helped introduce the Algorithmic and Deep Fakes Algorithmic Acts, in addition to the No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act, to the U.S. House of Representatives. This inspired me to start applying for fellowships where I could study this further and ended with my role as a co-author of a report called Advancing Racial Literacy in Tech, which was published in 2019.
Coming off a dominant regular season and a disappointing loss in the AFC title game, the Ravens will do their best to run it back with a loaded roster. But there will be some tough decision ahead on the defensive side.
Douglas is hoping to be a part of the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Paris.
Nikki Haley is making a pragmatic argument that Donald Trump is a fatally flawed candidate who endangers handing the presidency to Democrats for another term.
VW Group's Scout Motors division is building a massive new facility in Blythewood, South Carolina. This little red house