South Oxfordshire dog park 'detrimental' to AONB, opponents say

Giving a dog park planning permission would be "detrimental" to an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), opponents have said.

The plans are for a 4.5 hectare (11 acre) site in woodland at Kidmore End, Oxfordshire, near Cane End in Reading.

Three areas are already in use for dog walking, as well as an area for dog exercise, a dog day care centre and dog groomers.

The plans have been submitted retrospectively.

They are due to be discussed by South Oxfordshire District Council's planning committee on 10 January.

The park site - listed as Summer Cottage in the planning application - permits a maximum of 20 dogs at one time.

It lies within the Chiltern Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is connected to nearby areas of ancient woodland.

These include Charterfield Woods, which already accommodates goats, horses, a pig, parrots, peacocks, chickens, a turkey and ducks.

Kidmore End Parish Council said the park would have a "detrimental impact" on the AONB, and would increase the likelihood of accidents, due to additional traffic from the A4074.

South Oxfordshire District Council has also received 11 objections from neighbours.

They express concerns that "dog walking areas are not supervised and have aggressive dogs" and of "land being contaminated by dog excrement and harmful to humans and other animals".

A statement from the landscape officer said the development was "at odds" with the key characteristics of the local AONB landscape.

He added that it would "impact on the character and visual amenity of the A4074 and the footpath which passes adjacent to the site".

