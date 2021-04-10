South Pacific tribe that worshiped Prince Philip as a living god plans to set up political movement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Squires
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prince Philip sent the islanders signed photographs of himself - Reuters
Prince Philip sent the islanders signed photographs of himself - Reuters

An island tribe in the South Pacific which has worshiped Prince Philip as a god for decades is thinking of establishing a political movement in the wake of his death.

While the Duke of Edinburgh had a reputation for making politically incorrect remarks about other cultures, from Australian Aborigines to the Chinese, on the volcanic island of Tanna in Vanuatu he is held in high esteem.

A cluster of villages that worshiped him as a living deity held grief-stricken meetings on Saturday to decide how to commemorate his death.

Their plan to set up a political party is not as unlikely as it sounds – a rival cult on Tanna called the John Frum Movement formed a political party some years ago and even managed to send an MP to the national parliament in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu.

For decades the tribe on the island of Tanna worshiped Prince Philip as a living deity - Nick Squires
For decades the tribe on the island of Tanna worshiped Prince Philip as a living deity - Nick Squires

The islanders who worshiped Prince Philip live in a remote part of the forest on Tanna but were informed of his death by an anthropologist who lives on the island.

Jean-Pascal Wahé drove up to the villages of Yakel and Yaohnanen in a four-wheel-drive from his base on the west coast of Tanna.

He said the villagers would be “very upset” to be told of the death of the Duke, who they refer to in pidgin English as “number one big fella him bilong Misis Kwin (Queen).”

Kirk Huffman, a British anthropologist who worked in Vanuatu for many years and is in contact with the people of Tanna, said it was hard to say when a funerary ceremony for Prince Philip would be held.

But the details will be thrashed out over endless cups of kava, a mildly narcotic drink resembling muddy water that is made from the crushed roots of a pepper plant.

Children in the village of Yaohnanen, one of the villages that held the Duke of Edinburgh in high regard - Nick Squires
Children in the village of Yaohnanen, one of the villages that held the Duke of Edinburgh in high regard - Nick Squires

“It could be days from now, it could be weeks. They are meeting today to decide how to proceed with the funerary rituals and to figure out how to pay their respects to Prince Philip,” he told The Telegraph.

“There are two slightly antagonistic groups that have come together. They will iron out their differences and come to an agreement. They’re experts at conflict resolution – that is the Vanuatu way.

“I have had messages from the son of one of the big chiefs and it seems that what may come out of this is that they will try to form a political party, just like the John Frum Movement across the island.”

The John Frum Movement is a cargo cult that emerged in the 1930s when islanders rebelled against the proselytizing of Presbyterian missionaries and put their faith in a shadowy figure called John Frum.

The cult was strengthened during the Second World War when the Americans arrived with huge quantities of “cargo”, from aircraft and tanks to medicine and food.

Prince Philip was identified with an island spirit who left Tanna to seek a powerful wife&#xa0; - Corbis
Prince Philip was identified with an island spirit who left Tanna to seek a powerful wife - Corbis

The Tannese – the people of Tanna – were impressed to see black and white American soldiers working together in contrast to the treatment they received from British and French colonial officials. The Messiah-like figure of John Frum slowly morphed into that of a mysterious American soldier.

In a village at the foot of an active volcano, they still hold a ceremony each year in which the local men dress up in home-made US army uniforms, drill with bamboo rifles and parade beneath the Stars and Stripes in the hope of enticing a delivery of cargo once again.

“For these islanders to establish political movements, it is just a modernised version of traditional power politics,” said Mr Huffman. “There is constant jostling between the clans.

“The John Frum Movement managed to have an MP in parliament. The Prince Philip Movement has been discussing doing something similar. They see that Christianised groups have representation and for them Christianity is just another cargo cult.”

Tanna is one of many islands that make up the nation of Vanuatu - CuboImages
Tanna is one of many islands that make up the nation of Vanuatu - CuboImages

The Prince Philip Movement originated decades ago when Vanuatu was known as the New Hebrides, an Anglo-French Condominium or colony.

The islanders came to associate the Queen’s consort with an ancient prophecy that said a spirit from Tanna would venture far away in search of a powerful woman to marry.

Elements of Christianity such as the Second Coming of Christ, taught to the islanders by missionaries, were blended into their beliefs.

The prince's cult-like status received a boost when he paid a state visit to the New Hebrides in 1974 – six years before independence was granted to the Condominium, nicknamed “the Pandemonium” because of the confusing clash of French and British language, police forces, judicial systems and schools.

The prince was well aware of the belief in his divinity. He sent the islanders a signed, official photograph of himself, which became a prized possession among his followers.

In return the villagers sent him a traditional pig-slaughtering club called a nal-nal. He in turn sent back a photo of himself holding the club.

It is not just on Tanna that the Duke’s death has been met with sadness. People on Malakula, another island in Vanuatu, are also “very sad”, said Mr Huffman.

“The prince visited the island and took part in traditional rituals. They gave him titles and set up dolmen stone monoliths in his honour. In Vanuatu, if you want to solidify your position you have to take part in rituals and receive titles.”

Vanuatu, a member of the Commonwealth, has a population of just 300,000 people but boasts more than 130 different languages, making it one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world.

Recommended Stories

  • Presidents have been promising to fix this bridge for years. Now it's Biden's turn.

    The Brent Spence Bridge's much-needed makeover has bedeviled politicians from John Boehner and Mitch McConnell to Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

  • How an arcane budget provision could let Democrats advance their agenda

    Senate parliamentarian’s decision widens path for Democrats to enact Joe Biden’s sprawling infrastructure plan Joe Biden in Washington DC on 6 April. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images A novel interpretation of an arcane parliamentary procedure has presented congressional Democrats with an unexpected – and tantalizing – new opportunity to advance some of their most ambitious legislative goals despite their slim majorities and fierce Republican opposition. This week, the Senate parliamentarian determined that Democrats can employ a fast-track process known as budget reconciliation more times than previously understood, potentially allowing them to pass multiple legislative packages without any Republican support before next year’s midterm elections – if they can keep their own members in line. Democrats insist they have yet to make a decision about whether – or how – to use the newly expanded set of procedural keys, unlocking additional opportunities to circumvent Republicans and the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to overcome. Yet the decision marks a significant victory for Democrats and the new administration as they attempt to push an expansive agenda through an evenly divided Senate chamber. In an interview on MSNBC this week, Bernie Sanders, chair of the powerful Senate budget committee, said the ruling significantly widens the path to passing Joe Biden’s sprawling infrastructure agenda, which includes a massive public-works plan that he announced last week as well as a forthcoming proposal focused on reducing economic inequality. It also gives Democrats “a little bit more opportunity” to achieve a wide range of other progressive ambitions. Laying out a hypothetical strategy, he said the next reconciliation package could include the first piece of Biden’s infrastructure plan, while future attempts might expand health coverage, provide paid family leave and support tuition-free public college. Now, Sanders said, “we don’t have to push everything into one bill”. With Republicans vowing to obstruct much of Biden’s emerging infrastructure plan and a lack of support for eliminating the filibuster, the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, asked the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, the non-partisan arbiter of the chamber’s rules, whether the reconciliation process could be used more than once in a fiscal year. They argued that the 47-year-old budget provision allowed Democrats to revise the budget blueprint they used to pass Biden’s $1.9tn Covid relief bill with new instructions that would allow them to pass unrelated legislation, such as the president’s infrastructure plan. According to Schumer’s office, she agreed. In a statement, Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, called her opinion an “important step forward” though he cautioned that “some parameters” still needed to be worked out. “This key pathway is available to Democrats if needed,” he concluded, while stressing that no commitment had been made to use the new tool. Democrats already had two more chances at reconciliation before the end of this congress in January 2023, by using budget blueprints for the next two fiscal years. But the decision by MacDonough allows them to use the tactic two more times this year, and perhaps as many times next year. Democrats’ pursuit of this legislative gambit is a reflection of both their fragile majority and the “intensity of political polarization” in America, said Ross Baker, a professor of American politics at Rutgers University and author of Is Bipartisanship Dead? “It is a situation very much like calling in the referee or line judge in a sports event and having her deliver the penalty kick or run the ball for a touchdown to break a tie,” he said in an email. The Senate parliamentarian is being called up to resolve “issues that elected officials cannot or will not solve”. Reconciliation, established under the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974, was initially designed to promote deficit reduction by requiring lawmakers to “reconcile” federal spending and revenue legislation with their budgetary goals. But as a result of the filibuster protection, majorities have used reconciliation to muscle through major pieces of legislation, including to overhaul welfare programs under Bill Clinton, amend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) under Barack Obama and enact tax cuts under Donald Trump. Republicans also twice used reconciliation to repeal the ACA, but Obama vetoed the first attempt and the second endeavor failed to pass the Senate. While the opinion offers Democrats new legislative avenues, it hardly resolves all of their challenges. “It’s always great to have options, but nothing here guarantees success,” said Jim Manley, who served as an aide to Harry Reid, the former Democratic Senate majority leader. Reconciliation is a cumbersome and complex process, fraught with potential obstacles. It is subject to strict rules requiring that all provisions relate directly to the federal budget, which means the party won’t be able to pass all of their policy objectives through this procedure. Democrats were reminded of these constraints earlier this year when a measure that would have raised the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour was stripped from the coronavirus relief bill after it was deemed inadmissible under Senate rules. Another potential drawback is the so-called “vote-a-rama”, an hours-long voting session typically weaponized by the minority to force a series of politically difficult votes that can be used as grist for future campaign attacks. However, these showdowns have become less of a deterrent, as lawmakers increasingly view the exercise as a cost of enacting consequential legislation. Perhaps the most daunting task will be holding their fractious 50-member caucus together. With no room for error, a single objection could derail the entire process. Already, the West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, said he was opposed to Biden’s plan to underwrite his infrastructure spending by raising the corporate tax rate. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere,” Manchin told a West Virginia radio station this week. “So we’re going to have some leverage here.” As with the filibuster, either party can take advantage of a rule change when they wield power. There is no precedent for using the budget reconciliation process in this way and doing so could have far-reaching consequences, Manley said. If Democrats attempt this maneuver now, Republicans could utilize the process to ram through new tax cuts the next time they control Congress and the White House, he said. And it may embolden them to try to stretch the rules even further. “There are no free shots in the Senate,” he said.

  • Prince Harry expected to return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral – but not Meghan

    The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK from the USA for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, despite widespread travel restrictions. However, it is thought unlikely that the Duchess, heavily pregnant with their second child, will join him. Prince Harry, 36, was extremely close to Prince Philip, although he is not thought to have seen him in person since the autumn of 2019. A royal source told the New York Post: "He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family." Current rules state that the majority of people attempting to travel to the UK must test negative for Covid within 72 hours of their flight and then quarantine for 10 days on arrival. There is an exemption for people attending the funeral of a close family member, although Prince Harry would have to self-isolate at all other times. He spoke of his grandfather during a recent television interview with James Corden, fondly describing how he conducted Zoom calls. "We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around," he said, laughing as he recalled how the Duke had slammed his laptop shut to end a call.

  • All We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Plans for Prince Philip’s Funeral

    With Meghan's pregnancy and COVID-19 travel restrictions, the choice to go to England is not a clear-cut one.

  • Duke of Edinburgh: Prince Philip's children pay heartfelt tributes to their father

    Prince Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to his father last night, saying the Duke of Edinburgh would want to be remembered as an individual “in his own right”. Prince Philip has been widely praised for the steadfast support and guidance he gave the Queen throughout their married life. But the Prince of Wales said he would also have wanted some of what he achieved in his own right to be recognised. Speaking on a BBC documentary celebrating the life of Prince Philip, he said: “I think he'll probably want to be remembered as an individual in his own right.” Prince Charles added of his father: “He didn’t suffer fools gladly so if you said anything that was in any way ambiguous, he’d go ‘make up your mind’, so perhaps it made you choose your words carefully. He was very good at showing you how to do things and instructing you how to do things.” In a series of moving interviews the Duke of Edinburgh’s children paid tribute both to the Duke’s devotion to duty and his inspiring character.

  • Prince Philip dead latest: Duke’s children pay tribute to royal ‘rock’ as Queen leads eight days of mourning

    Condolences flooding in after Queen’s husband of 73 years passes

  • Judge denies ACLU SC request to stop McMaster’s return-to-work order

    Last month, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered state agencies to come up with “plans to expeditiously return all non-essential employees and staff to the workplace on a full-time basis.”

  • The scandal that wasn’t: Republicans deflated as nation shrugs at Hunter Biden revelations

    Trump and his allies foresaw a ticking timebomb centred on the president’s son – but it has not turned out that way Hunter Biden, middle, with his half-sister Ashley at Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP Where’s Hunter? The rhetorical question about Joe Biden’s troubled son was posed time and again by Donald Trump during last year’s US presidential election but never caught fire in the way “Lock her up!” did against Hillary Clinton. Still, when it emerged that Hunter would publish a memoir about his struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse, and give TV interviews to promote it, some foresaw a ticking time bomb under the first 100 days of the Biden administration. It has not turned out that way. Yet Hunter’s book has been praised for its searing honesty and literary style and for challenging the stigma of addiction. As Republicans flail to find a line of attack against Biden that will stick, Hunter’s self-revelations have been met by a shrug in a nation seemingly inured to scandal by Trump himself. “It is amazing how many of their hopes and dreams did centre on Hunter Biden’s addiction, Hunter Biden’s sex life, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and interesting for a political party that has based so much on ‘nothing matters’ to discover to their disappointment that nothing matters,” said Charlie Sykes, author of How the Right Lost Its Mind. “Haven’t they sort of established a small universe where nothing matters? You can pay off a porn star and it doesn’t make a difference. Did they really think that somehow Hunter Biden was going to make a difference?” In the memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter, 51, details a lifelong struggle with drink and drugs. He writes that his “deep descent” into substance addiction followed the 2015 death of his older brother, Beau, who succumbed to brain cancer aged 46. Hunter admits that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself”. In an interview about the book on CBS, the president’s son recalled going 13 days without sleep as he smoked crack and drank vodka. “I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs – smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more Parmesan cheese than anyone that you know.” The Biden family staged an intervention at their home in Delaware in 2019, inviting two counselors from a rehab centre to dinner. Hunter swore and ran from the house but was chased down the driveway by his father, who “grabbed me, swung me around, and hugged me. He held me tight in the dark and cried for the longest time. Everybody was outside now.” Hunter also uses the book to deny wrongdoing in joining the board of Burisma, a gas company in Ukraine, where he earned more than $50,000 a month from 2014 to 2019. Republicans allege that he benefited from his family name when his father was vice-president. Hunter’s tax affairs are currently under investigation by the justice department. Hunter Biden with his father at an event in Washington in 2016. Photograph: Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images The memoir has earned positive reviews. Publishers Weekly found that Hunter’s “courageous self-assessment makes the despair of substance abuse devastatingly palpable”. In a blurb on the book’s jacket, author Stephen King describes it as “harrowing and compulsively readable” with a bravery that is “both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous”. He comments: “Hunter Biden proves again that anybody – even the son of a United States president – can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley.” And Dave Eggers, whose books include the memoir A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, writes in another blurb: “Beautiful Things is so concise, so unflinching and propulsive, that outside of turning the pages and occasionally picking my jaw off the ground, I didn’t move between the first page and the last.” None of this gives Republicans the ammunition they hoped for. Politically, the book has been a dog that didn’t bark (unlike Biden’s actual dogs, Champ and Major, which have made headlines over biting incidents and excrement in a White House hallway) and, instead of turning into a liability, only appears to reinforce Biden’s image as compassionate and humane. Sykes, founder and editor-at-large of the Bulwark website, said: “It’s also a story of a very loving and loyal father and it’s hard to turn that into a negative. There are a lot of parents out there that know how dealing with a child who has problems is one of the greatest challenges you can face and so I think people are as likely to be empathetic as they are to see it as a negative. “Not to mention the fact that in the context of Joe Biden losing two of his children and his first wife under tragic circumstances, it puts the Hunter Biden story in a very different light. I’ve always thought it was deeply cynical that Trump wanted to exploit that as a weakness, to go after the one living son of a man who suffered through so much tragedy.” Rightwing efforts to demonise Hunter have been further blunted by a crisis in their own ranks. The memoir played second fiddle to almost daily revelations about Matt Gaetz, a fiercely pro-Trump Republican congressman, reportedly under investigation over allegations of a relationship with an underage girl and payments for sex with women recruited online. Many observers find Gaetz a less sympathetic figure than Hunter. Biden, 78, is far from the first president to face scrutiny over his offspring’s conduct. John Adams, the second president, once confessed: “My children give me more pain than all my enemies.” Adams disowned his third son, Charles, an alcoholic who was destitute when he died at 30 from cirrhosis of the liver. I’ve always thought it deeply cynical that Trump wanted to exploit it as a weakness Charlie Sykes Joshua Kendall, author of First Dads: Parenting and Politics from George Washington to Barack Obama, said: “Throughout history there’s been quite a bit of alcoholism and substance abuse in the sons of presidents but it’s always been buried. The Republicans are operating from ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re going to reveal these secrets and we’re going to show that this new president has this substance-abusing son and it’s all horrible’. “But Hunter Biden is breaking the mould by writing a really honest memoir. It’s different from the 18th century where it would all be hidden. By being so honest and direct, he’s taking away the political toxicity of his difficult life. It’s a turning point in history where this material can no longer be weaponised. That seems to be the lesson.” Hunter is helping demystify the lives of powerful politicians, Kendall added. “We’re learning that just because you’re rich and famous, substance abuse can still happen. We’re much more tolerant of it. “If this had happened 50 years ago, it might be much more useful ammunition for Republicans but it’s petering out because society has changed and we’re much more used to the fact that presidents are real people. He did a thorough gut check and I think that’s resonating with readers and might actually help other people with substance abuse.” That view is shared by Gabor Maté, a Canadian-based author and doctor who has studied links between addiction and trauma. He said: “Hunter’s sharing of his own trauma, addiction and ongoing work towards recovery will benefit many. I acknowledge his courage in doing so. Whatever some short-sighted politicians may make of it, all of us in the medical and healing communities can only be grateful for his speaking out.”

  • What Prince Philip’s Death Means for the Royal Family, According to the Co-Host of ‘Royally Obsessed’

    We’re still trying to wrap our head around the news of Prince Philip’s passing . And while we’d do anything to give Queen Elizabeth a (socially distant) hug, we...

  • Trump addresses GOP as power to shape national debate wanes

    Former President Donald Trump insists he's enjoying his life off Twitter. Since he was barred from Twitter and other platforms, Trump can no longer speak directly to large swaths of his audience and must now rely on his supporters and conservative and mainstream media to amplify his messages.

  • Prince Philip Funeral Details Announced, Public Urged Not To Attend Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

    Some details regarding Prince Philip’s funeral have been announced by Buckingham Palace shortly after Queen Elizabeth announced her husband’s passing on Friday. “The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral,” the note concluded. Reports say that he is expected to be buried in Frogmore Gardens on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Body of man missing for two years found wrapped in carpet, Missouri cops say

    The man’s body was intentionally hidden, police say.

  • FOX News' exclusive look at humanitarian crisis on U.S.-Mexico border

    FOX News correspondent Alex Hogan has the story from Mission, Texas on 'Special Report'

  • U.S., Iran clash on sanctions; U.S. sees possible 'impasse'

    U.S. and Iranian officials clashed on Friday over what sanctions the United States should lift to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, with Washington predicting an impasse if Tehran sticks to a demand that all sanctions since 2017 be removed. The two nations laid out tough stances as indirect talks in Vienna on how to bring both back into full compliance with the agreement wound up for the week, with some delegates citing progress. The talks, in which European Union officials are shuttling between the remaining parties to the deal and the United States, aim to restore the bargain at the core of the agreement - restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. and other international sanctions.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructive atmosphere and resolving to continue the discussions. Two working groups that have been meeting in Vienna since Tuesday to brainstorm ways to secure the lifting of American sanctions and Iran's return to compliance with the deal reported their initial progress to a joint commission of diplomats from the world powers that remain in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that participants had “noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.”

  • Wholesale prices up 1% in March, energy leads the way again

    Wholesale prices jumped again in March pushed by another big increase in energy prices, the government reported Friday. The Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 1% in March, follows last month’s 0.5% gain and a record jump of 1.3% in January. Energy prices jumped 5.9%, the Labor Department said Friday.

  • Masters betting guide: Top value picks for victory at Augusta National

    The 2021 Masters is underway and there are several golfers who have a good chance at winning while providing plenty of betting value.

  • Humanoid robot Sophia has moved into the art world with a music project and an NFT sale, which reached almost $700,000

    The CEO of Hanson Robotics, which made Sophia, said the company is excited about her career as an artist. She will reportedly help create both music and lyrics.