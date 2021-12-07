"South Park" creator Trey Parker snaps up historic Morrison property

Trey Parker — the co-creator of "South Park" and new owner of Mexican-themed restaurant Casa Bonita — is now a property owner in Morrison, Axios has learned.

Details: Jefferson County public records show four plots at 105 Canon St. were purchased for $875,000. The general warranty deed grants the property to the Embury Etcetera Trust, which shares the same address as Parker's personal company, Furry Balls, Inc., and is managed by Kevin Morris, Parker's lawyer.

The property, bordered by Bear Creek, was previously home to the historic Horton House Bed and Breakfast built in the 1870s.

The structure was destroyed in a fire caused by unattended burning candles in 2015 and demolished by the town of Morrison in June 2020.

A few remains still sit on the property, including a carriage house dating back more than a century.

Of note: The property sits at the intersection of Canon Street and South Park Avenue — a coincidence, we think not — and is currently zoned for a personal residence.

It's also less than a 20-minute drive to Casa Bonita.

What they're saying: Neither Parker's lawyer nor his talent agent, Mike Simpson, responded to Axios’ requests for comment.

The intrigue: Previous owner Daniel Edward Powell had hoped to restore the house after the fire, but struggled to conceptualize development plans that the town would accept, the Canyon Courier reports.

Only time will tell if Parker encounters the same issues, though his celebrity status — and the fact that he is a Colorado native — could score him extra points in the process.

