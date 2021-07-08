South Park woman arrested in connection with Bethel Park burglaries

Jul. 8—Bethel Park police have arrested a South Park woman in connection with a couple burglaries in the borough.

Stephanie Jean Britten Harper, 38, is charges with defiant trespasser, theft, driving with a suspended license and two counts of criminal trespass and burglary.

Police said charges stem from recent overnight burglaries along Old Ox and Cambridge roads.

Officers credited a resident's security camera with providing key evidence leading to Harper's arrest.

"Our residents are our eyes and ears to help keep Bethel Park safe, but their cameras have been instrumental in many of our cases," police said via the department's Facebook page.

Online court documents indicate Harper was released from the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh after posting $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 before District Judge Ronald A. Amoni.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .