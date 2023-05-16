South Peoria man dies days after being critically injured by a brick

A South Peoria man who was critically injured by a brick on May 10 died Monday.

Tony Collier, 50, of West Starr Street was pronounced dead at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center despite aggressive treatment efforts and following organ donation, the Peoria County Coroner's Office said in a Tuesday Facebook post. An autopsy showed he suffered severe blunt-force head trauma.

Related: Boy arrested after allegedly striking man in the head with a brick in South Peoria

Officers were called to the intersection of Garden and Ligonier streets at 6:45 p.m. May 10 on a report that a man was unconscious after being struck in the head by a brick, according to a report from the Peoria Police Department. Officers learned that the man had gotten into an argument with a 14-year-old male, who allegedly threw a brick, striking the man in the head.

The suspect, who left the scene on foot, was found in a home in the 2500 block of West Malone Street. He was interviewed at the Peoria Police Department and arrested on aggravated battery charges. The boy was later transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria, Illinois, man who was critically injured by a brick last week died Monday