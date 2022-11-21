South Peoria woman identified in deadly weekend shooting

PEORIA — A 50-year-old woman was identified as the victim of the fatal shooting Saturday in South Peoria.

Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga, 50, of Peoria, died Saturday as a result of a shooting at her Montana Street home, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. An autopsy was in progress late Monday afternoon and Harwood said a cause of death would be given at a later time.

Very little has been released by Peoria police regarding the shooting, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Montana. A 911 call came in saying a burglary was in progress and that shots had been fired, police have said.

Police entered a house where they found a woman nonresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were employed, but the victim did not recover and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police have said.

The shooting is the city's 24th homicide of the year. The shooting is under investigation, and police currently have no suspect information.

Stay updated on breaking news with the Journal Star app

The police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Roberto Vasquez at (309) 494-8369 or to anonymously reach out to tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: South Peoria woman was shot and killed in her home, the coroner said