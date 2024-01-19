South Peru School could reopen

Jan. 19—PERU — A pressing need for child care has Peru Community School officials considering reopening the South Peru School.

Discussions are still in the early phases as the Peru School Board and school administration consider the cost of reopening the building, but the need for child care is ever present.

Superintendent Jaime Cole said Peru Community Schools is already at capacity.

Elmwood Elementary School has three Head Start classes; all are full. There is no space for additional classrooms. Adding four rooms was briefly considered, however the layout of the school campus, and tight parking already, did not make it feasible.

Development on the northside of Kokomo is also a driving factor. The influx of jobs, upward of 3,000, related to the new electric vehicle battery plants means those families will need a place to live.

"We want to be proactive," Cole said last week. "We don't want to have to turn students away."

South Peru School once had an early child care center. It currently houses the Miami County Adult Education Center, gymnastics for the Miami County YMCA and a community medical clinic.

Regardless of the decision made by Peru schools, Cole said the clinic will remain.

Child care is a need throughout Miami County.

A study by Early Learning Indiana indicated a serious need for preschool options and a severe lack of high-quality pre-K programs.

Mark Demchak, executive director of the Miami County YMCA, sees the need daily.

The Y offers child care for children age 3 to pre-K. There are also before-school and after-school options for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

There's a waiting list for early child care at the Y, a consistent waiting list.

"We've had a very deep waitlist for the last year or more," Demchak said.

It's about 100 kids, across both age groups.

The Y director said demand predates the announcement of the Kokomo EV plant, as Miami County lost some providers since the pandemic.

"Child care is really important for single parents and dual working households," Demchak said. "And there aren't a lot of options."

There is room at the new YMCA to expand, but the funds are lacking.

Another round of Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants are coming. Demchak said the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council proposal will emphasize child care.

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.