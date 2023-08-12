South Piedmont CC introduced construction management program to prep students for jobs

South Piedmont Community College has launched a new program aimed at getting students involved in construction management.

The program will launch in January, but applications are currently being accepted.

The Dean of the School of Applied Sciences and Technology, Dr. Mark Little, said there is a high demand for skilled construction workers.

“We’ve heard from our partners in the industry for some time now that there is a need for a more highly skilled construction workforce to keep pace with the growth in our service area. We are proud to have obtained state approval for this degree and to begin offering it in the spring,” Little said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is an estimated eight percent growth in the construction management field, equal to more than 36,000 jobs by 2031.

Through South Piedmont’s Construction Management Technology program, students will learn how to supervise, inspect, and manage construction sites, buildings, and connected facilities. Instruction in site safety, personnel supervision, diversity training, construction techniques, labor relations, and more will be included in the program.

Students will also learn essential knowledge such as carpentry, masonry, concrete finishing, electrical work, HVACR, and plumbing.

For more information about the Construction Management Technology program, click here.

