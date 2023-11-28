South Plainfield man charged with murdering three of his family

SOUTH PLAINFIELD – A 23-year-old borough man has been charged with murdering three of his family.

Om Brahmbhatt was charged with three counts of murder, a first-degree crime, and three counts of possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose, a second-degree crime, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Peter Papa announced.

Brahmbhatt is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick pending the results of a pre-trial detention hearing.

Police responded around 9 a.m. Monday to a home on Coppola Drive following a report of shots fired, where arriving officers located three victims – two men, Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72, and Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38, and one woman, Bindu Brahmbhatt, 72 – according to the prosecutor's office.

Dilipkumar and Bindu Brahmbhatt suffered gunshot wounds and were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor's office. Yashkumar Brahmbhatt sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation by South Plainfield Detective Thomas Rutter and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Javier Morillo determined early on that there was no threat to the public and this was not a random act of violence, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Om Brahmbhatt lived with the victims and was found at the residence when authoritiesarrived at the scene, the prosecutor's office said. He was arrested without incident.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rutter at 908-226-7663 and Detective Morillo at 732-745-8843.

