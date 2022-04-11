South Plainfield man stole $2.3 million from employer, feds allege

NEWARK – A South Plainfield man who worked as a controller at a New York company was charged with embezzling more than $2.3 million from his employer.

Gerard Beauzile, 61, has been indicted on 10 counts of wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Beauzile was released on $200,000 unsecured bond.

According to court documents and statements, between 2001 and February 2021, Beauzile headed the company’s accounting department. The company handled news, data, analysis and research for the global energy industry.

On a monthly basis, from 2014 through December 2020, Beauzile allegedly issued company checks to himself and then deposited those checks into his personal bank account at banks in New York near his employer’s headquarters.

Over the course of the scheme, Beauzile allegedly issued about 140 checks to himself totaling in excess of $2.3 million, which he used for his own benefit.

The indictment indicates the money was used for Beauzile's personal benefit and the benefit of his family, including to pay for purchases made at restaurants, retail and department stores, and liquor stores, and the payment of utility bills, transportation costs, furniture, and home maintenance expenses.

Beauzile allegedly hid the scheme by failing to enter some of the checks into the company’s accounting system; causing checks to appear as though they were made payable to vendors when, in fact, Beauzile allegedly issued them to himself; changing the vendors' invoices to correspond with the accounting of those checks; and falsifying the company’s bank account statements.

If convicted, each count of wire fraud is punishable by a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

