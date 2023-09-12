South Plainfield's new police chief says he's committed to transparency, accountability

A 20-year veteran of the South Plainfield Police department is the new chief.

Peter J. Papa was sworn into his new position at the Sept. 5 Borough Council meeting. His promotion took effect Sept. 2.

Papa, who grew up in the borough, attended South Plainfield High School and later graduated from Engine City Technical Institute as a certified diesel mechanic. He studied at Middlesex College where he pursued a degree in Criminal Justice.

He began his law enforcement career at the Seaside Heights Police Department as a Class I Special Police Officer in 2002. He attended Ocean County Police Academy and graduated as the Academic Valedictorian in 2003.

In July 2003, he joined the South Plainfield Police Department. He was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division and then later to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force.

South Plainfield Police Chief Peter J. Papa

In 2010, he was promoted to sergeant and served in that role as a night shift supervisor. In 2015, he was promoted to lieutenant and served in that role as a day shift supervisor. In 2019, he was promoted to captain where he commanded the Staff Services Division.

Papa has received an Exceptional Duty Medal, five Honorable Service Medals and four Letters of Commendation during his career. He also received a commendation from the New Jersey Narcotics Officer Association for his work while assigned to the Narcotics Task Force.

Papa and his wife, Michelle, have three children. Papa is the son of Joseph and Martha Papa. His father retired from the South Plainfield Police Department in 2013.

In a letter to residents and business owners, Papa wrote that he is "committed to maintaining public safety, ensuring justice, and fostering a relationship of trust and respect between the police department and the community we serve."

"With more than two decades in law enforcement, my journey has been diverse and comprehensive," he wrote. "I have had the privilege to serve in several key areas, such as patrol, investigations, administration, and training. Throughout my career, my focus has always been on building a strong community through collaboration, transparency, and mutual respect."

He said he is committed to community engagement, transparency, accountability, innovation and partnership.

"I look forward to meeting many of you at community events, Borough Council Meetings, and other public forums where we can discuss your concerns and ideas for making South Plainfield an even better place to live, work, and raise a family," he wrote. "Together, we can build a safe, secure, and prosperous community."

At its July 24 meeting, the Borough Council unanimously promoted Papa to chief and authorized the Public Safety Committee to reach a contract with him.

Papa succeeds James Parker, who retired Sept. 1 after serving 13 years as chief.

In 2021, longtime Police Captain Charles Siedenburg filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Parker of engaging in sexual acts with several female police department and borough employees, including a former police dispatcher, while on duty and at a security detail at a borough movie theater.

That case is still pending in Superior Court.

