South Plains inundated with smoke from Panhandle fires; officials say don't call 911

A cold front, carrying heavy smoke from wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, is saturating the region Tuesday night with a potent smoke smell as it pushing into Lubbock and the South Plains.

The smoke smell appeared in Lubbock County around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday with local 911 call centers reporting dozens of calls regarding the odor. The smoke in the air and consequential reduced visibilities coincided with a cold front that moved through the region at the same time, according to the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

The smoke is expected to dissipate and visibilities improve as the night goes on.

As the front moved through the region, reports of smoke proliferated in area towns and led to officials in some towns asking citizens not to call 911 simply for a smoke smell.

"The City of Plainview is experiencing a massive influx of smoke originating from the grass fires to the north. There are currently no known grass fires in the area of Plainview," officials in the Hale County seat said in a reverse-911 alert around 9:30 p.m. "Please refrain from calling 911 regarding this as the dispatch center is experiencing excessive call volume regarding this matter."

Hockley County officials also reported increased 911 call volume due to the smoke, and others in counties across the region smelled the odor as well.

"The town reeks of smoke," a reader in Floydada told the Avalanche-Journal Tuesday night.

Plainview officials recommend closing all open windows, covering or sealing openings and turning off air conditioners or devices bringing in air from the outside to avoid exposure to smoke.

The air quality index in Lubbock at 11 p.m. was 82, which is considered moderately bad.

