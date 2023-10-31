South Plains Sweethearts raises money for FFA and 4H students in West Texas

TechCrunch

Nex Cubed, the venture accelerator that launched a $40 million fund to target founders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announced today a venture scouting partnership with the nonprofit HBCU.vc to help train the next generation of Black venture capitalists. HBCU.vc offers fellowships and an angel investing network to HBCU students and alumni, and Nex Cubed has trained more than 700 students through its nonprofit foundation. “Instead of reinventing the wheel and setting up a separate program targeted at HBCUs, we decided to team up with HBCU.vc and provide them with an opportunity to go beyond their fellowship program to provide their fellows with real-life experiences working with a VC firm,” Nex Cubed CEO Marlon Evans told TechCrunch.