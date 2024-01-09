South Point Board of Education seeks applicants to fill vacant seat

Jan. 9—SOUTH POINT — The South Point Local School District Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Joshua Parker, who resigned Jan. 5.

Those interested in serving on the South Point Local School District Board of Education should submit a letter of interest and application to treasurer Lee Elliott at lelliott@southpoint.k12.oh.us.

According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the school district and a registered voter.

The board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the Board Office and applications will be accepted by the treasurer up until this time. During this meeting, the board will review all applications and consider voting on a replacement.