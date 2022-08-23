South Point man charged with attempted murder

Aug. 23—An arrest has been made in the early Tuesday morning shooting on State Route 93.

Jerrino Johnson, 52, was arrested without incident at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at his South Point apartment.

He charged with second-degree felony attempted murder and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in a press release that, as the investigation developed, "evidence was obtained that led us to suspect Johnson, who is a former boyfriend of the victim. This investigation is still ongoing and further charges could be added."

In an earlier press release, Lawless said his office got a call around 7:42 a.m. from a woman who she had been shot at by an unknown male dressed in camouflage.

The Rock Hill Middle School teacher, whose name is being withheld at the early stage of the investigation, said she was on her way to work when she felt ill and pulled off of State Route 93 into a gravel lot near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.

An unknown man approached on foot and began to shoot at her with a handgun while she sat in her vehicle.

At least two bullets hit her vehicle as she fled the scene. She went back to Ironton to meet with law enforcement.

The woman was uninjured, but Lawless said it appeared at least one bullet went through the back glass and a second bullet struck the rear fender on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The victim claims that she did not get a good look at the suspect and did not see a vehicle associated with the suspect.

Lawless said that although they didn't identify the victim, they did state she was an employee of the Rock Hill Schools because the schools went on heightened alert and or lock-down and parents had a need to know why.