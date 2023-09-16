South Pointe can’t stop comeback by defending state champs

South Florence mounted a second-half comeback Friday night to beat South Pointe 22-19.

The Bruins -- the reigning 4A state champions -- found themselves down 13-0 with three minutes left in the first quarter, but scored 22 unanswered points to pull away from the Stallions.

South Pointe quarterback Malachi Marshall completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Preston with 1:28 left in the game to pull the Stallions within three points, but South Florence recovered the ensuing onside kick and salted the clock away for the victory.