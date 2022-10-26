South Pole trekker receives Princess of Wales support

Preet Chandi is training for a coast-to-coast trek of Antarctica, which will be more than 1,000 miles

The Princess of Wales has become the patron of an Army officer's goal to be the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported.

The princess is formally backing Preet Chandi's challenge of travelling more than 1,000 miles across the frozen continent.

She wished her good luck with her expedition in a phone call on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, from Derby, has already made history by trekking to the South Pole in 2021.

She is thought to have become the first woman of colour to complete a 700-mile Antarctic journey solo and unaided.

In her next challenge, Capt Chandi will have to endure temperatures of minus 50C and wind speeds up to 60mph as the officer hauls a sledge, weighing around 120kg, loaded with her kit.

Capt Chandi, from Sinfin, who is due to begin her trek at the start of November and has 75 days to complete the journey, said: "My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries.

"I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible.

"It is an absolute privilege to have the Princess of Wales as the patron."

The princess has long been an advocate of the impact the outdoors can have on the wellbeing of others and the life skills, such as confidence and resilience, it nurtures.

In January 2021 Capt Chandi made history when she became the first woman of colour to reach the South Pole solo and unsupported.

She finished the route in 40 days, just short of the female world record of 38 days held by Joanna Davidson of Sweden.

Capt Chandi is a physiotherapist working at a Regional Rehabilitation Unit in Buckinghamshire, providing rehabilitation for injured soldiers and officers.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.