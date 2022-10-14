South Port New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:SPN) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that South Port New Zealand's (NZSE:SPN) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to South Port New Zealand's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for South Port New Zealand is:

23% = NZ$13m ÷ NZ$55m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.23 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

South Port New Zealand's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

First thing first, we like that South Port New Zealand has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 5.4% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for South Port New Zealand's moderate 5.6% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between South Port New Zealand's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 5.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if South Port New Zealand is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is South Port New Zealand Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While South Port New Zealand has a three-year median payout ratio of 67% (which means it retains 33% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, South Port New Zealand is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that South Port New Zealand's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on South Port New Zealand and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

