South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN) Will Pay A Dividend Of NZ$0.2294

South Port New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:SPN) investors are due to receive a payment of NZ$0.2294 per share on 8th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

South Port New Zealand's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, South Port New Zealand's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 8.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

South Port New Zealand Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.20 total annually to NZ$0.27. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.0% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

We Could See South Port New Zealand's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that South Port New Zealand has been growing its earnings per share at 8.7% a year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On South Port New Zealand's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While South Port New Zealand is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for South Port New Zealand (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

