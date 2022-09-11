South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for South Port New Zealand, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = NZ$17m ÷ (NZ$88m - NZ$7.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, South Port New Zealand has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Infrastructure industry average of 4.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how South Port New Zealand has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From South Port New Zealand's ROCE Trend?

In terms of South Port New Zealand's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 71% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 21%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that South Port New Zealand has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for South Port New Zealand (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

