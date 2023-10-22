south portland police officers assaulted
south portland police officers assaulted
Tyler Herro was right in the middle of the Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat trade rumors this offseason.
One of the first texts Damian Lillard received after the trade was from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was already talking about an NBA title.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
Dr. Norman Rosenthal, a light-therapy pioneer from South Africa, shares his insights on the disorder that he discovered in the 1980s.
If a NASCAR pit crew can change tires in less than 10 seconds, there’s probably no reason that two lovers can’t get married in 10 seconds, too.
Google has partnered with banks and other lenders in India to offer loans to individuals and merchants on the Google Pay app as the tech giant broadens its Indian payments app, processing about 4 billion transactions monthly, and makes its strongest push for financial inclusion in the South Asian market. The company has partnered with Axis Bank, allowing the lender to extend loans to individuals on Google Pay and tied-up with ICICI Bank for credit lines atop of UPI to merchants, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, told TechCrunch in an interview.
Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami earlier this year.
Fintech startup Plaid has hired former Expedia CFO Eric Hart to serve as its first chief financial officer. When asked if the move meant that the company was planning to go public, a spokesperson told TechCrunch: “We do not have any plans to IPO at this time...It will be a milestone we consider at some point but no timeline to share." Eric is an incredible leader, and his many years of experience building Expedia into one of the largest platforms in the world are inspiring.
The precious metal has often been considered a safe-haven asset for investors. But Lee Munson, the CIO at Portfolio Wealth Advisors, says the high-rate environment makes it unattractive.
William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.
Entering the 22nd and final weekend of the 2023 regular season, nearly everything is up for grabs.
All of USC’s warts were on full display in Saturday night's loss to Notre Dame.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Sky-gazers in the western half of North, Central and South America will be treated on Saturday to a spectacular annular solar eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” in the sky — for those lucky enough to see it.
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell called USADA's Wednesday statement a "complete misrepresentation of what had occurred over the last several months."
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.