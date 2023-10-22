south portland police officers assaulted

TechCrunch

Fintech startup Plaid has hired former Expedia CFO Eric Hart to serve as its first chief financial officer. When asked if the move meant that the company was planning to go public, a spokesperson told TechCrunch: “We do not have any plans to IPO at this time...It will be a milestone we consider at some point but no timeline to share." Eric is an incredible leader, and his many years of experience building Expedia into one of the largest platforms in the world are inspiring.