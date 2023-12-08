South Portland teen accused of planning attack to be released on house arrest

Dec. 8—The South Portland teenager accused of scheming to attack his high school will be released from Long Creek Youth Development Center on Friday afternoon and placed under house arrest.

Judge Peter Darvin ordered Tristan Hamilton, 17, be released home on 3 p.m. Friday, according to a message the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office sent to the South Portland High School community. In addition to house arrest, Hamilton must report daily to his juvenile corrections officer.

The teenager is facing charges for criminal solicitation for murder, arson and terrorizing. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have repeatedly pushed for Hamilton's detention at Long Creek following his arrest in April, but the teenager has spent most of the past seven months at home. He was taken into custody last Thursday after police said they found evidence that he had violated his release conditions by posting messages demonstrating "hate of certain races, classes and beliefs" and a predilection for "extreme violence" in hateful group chats and social media groups, Assistant District Attorney Abigail Couture said at a hearing last week.

Then on Wednesday evening, hours before a second detention hearing, Hamilton allegedly made additional statements to corrections officers at Long Creek that prosecutors and Darvin agreed were concerning, though the judge barred attorneys from discussing the specific contents of those statements.

The judge appeared unsatisfied with the defense team's promises that Hamilton was sorry for his actions and would not violate his release conditions again if allowed to return home. But he also acknowledged that detaining the teenager could further isolate him from a community that has already largely ostracized him.

Hamilton's next court date is set for Dec. 18. Prosecutors have indicated they will attempt to have the teenager's case transferred to adult court. A hearing on that motion, which will likely take place in January, would give the public an opportunity to learn previously sealed details about the allegations against Hamilton.

