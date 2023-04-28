South prepares for more severe weather as hail, thunderstorms and tornadoes sweep through

SheKnows

We’re nearing that time again: the time when stars from all over arrive in showstopping looks for the Met Gala. While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are basically Met Gala vets at this point, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian finally made their debuts for the 2022 Gala: part two of In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Now, for the 2023 Met Gala, there has been a lot of back and forth on whether any of the Kar-Jenners will even be invited.