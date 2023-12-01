South River man charged with sexually assaulting Keansburg child more than 20 years ago

FREEHOLD – A former Keansburg man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under 13 more than 20 years ago.

Robert L. Wisiak, 44, of South River was arrested by Keansburg police officers Oct. 20 on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and endangering the welfare of a child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Thursday.

An investigation found that the sexual assaults took took place on different occasions between 1999 and 2001, Santiago said.

Attorney information for Wisiak was not immediately available.

The aggravated sexual assault charge can bring up to 20 years in prison and mandatory sex offender registration under Megan's Law if there's a conviction.

Santiago is urging anyone with information about Wisiak that could aid the investigation to call Detective Charles Trucillo of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Keansburg Detective Thomas Sheehan at 732-787-0600.

More: Former foster parent, head of recreation commission charged with sex assault of minor

Information about this or any crime can be anonymously submitted to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-671-4400; through the free P3 Tips mobile app or through the Crime Stoppers website.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: South River man charged with sex assault of Keansburg child years ago