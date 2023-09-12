South River man indicted in teen bicyclist's hit-and-run death

SOUTH RIVER - A borough man has been indicted in the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old boy riding his bicycle in town earlier this summer.

Michael Arena, 63, has been indicted by a Middlesex County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree vehicular homicide, second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, as well as tampering with evidence and obstruction the administration of the law, both fourth degree crimes, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The case was presented to the grand jury on Aug. 24. Arena appeared before Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Sheree Pitchford for a post-indictment arraignment last week. His next court appearance is scheduled for November.

Bryan Barbosa, 14, of South River

Around 4:21 p.m. July 7 Bryan Barbosa, 14, was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Whitehead and Russell avenues, apparently heading to a friend's house, when he was struck by a white work van that fled the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Barbosa was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation identified Arena as the driver and he was arrested at his borough home later that day. His white work van, suspected in Barbosa's death, was found parked in the driveway. Police said he admitted to driving the van at the time of the crash.

The crash was captured on a neighbor's security camera.

Barbosa, described as a teen who always had a smile, was also known for riding his bicycle around the 2.9-square mile borough. People who knew the teen described him as a good kid, student, athlete and friend.

A memorial for Bryan Barbosa was created on Whitehead Avenue in South River near where the 14-year-old was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in July

His death shook the small town. Hundreds gathered near the crash site and walked to Denny Stadium for a candlelight vigil honoring Barbosa. A memorial also was created near the site.

Born in Brazil, he came to South River and learned to speak English while enrolled in second grade. He was slated to begin his freshman year at South River High School this month where he hoped to play football, basketball and wrestling.

More than 1,200 people contributed to a GoFundMe.com page called In Loving Memory of Bryan Barbosa, which has raised more than $66,899 of the $70,000 goal for his family.

