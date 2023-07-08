South River police ask for public's help after boy, 14, killed in hit-and-run

SOUTH RIVER – Police have asked for the public’s help locating the driver after a 14-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run.

The boy was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Whitehead and Russell avenues around 4:20 p.m. when he was struck by a white work van that fled the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Ciccone said.

No other description of the vehicle or details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call South River Police Detective Kenneth Nale at 732-254-9002 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328.

