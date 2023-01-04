South River police officer sues over demotion

SOUTH RIVER - A borough police officer has gone to court to contest his demotion from sergeant to patrolman.

Mark Pinto filed the suit against the police department, the borough and Chief Mark Tinitigan in Middlesex County Superior Court on Dec. 13. The borough has yet to file a response in court.

Pinto was promoted to sergeant on June 1, but on Nov. 30 Tinitigan informed Pinto he was being demoted to patrolman for "insubordination, lack of leadership, abuse of sick time," according to the lawsuit.

In his memo to Pinto attached to the lawsuit, the chief said that Pinto had "unsuccessfully" completed the probationary process for sergeant.

But Charles Uliano, Pinto's attorney, challenged the demotion in both the lawsuit and a letter to Tinitigan. Uliano contended that under the contract between the borough and the superior officers bargaining unit, there is no probationary period for new sergeants.

"Your unilateral decision based on a 'probationary period' that is not applicable is not valid and should be rescinded immediately," Uliano wrote the chief on Dec. 2.

But Tinitigan responded that probation for officers promoted to the rank of sergeant was negotiated and was included in the PBA Local 62 agreement and required officers to serve a six-month probationary period.

In the lawsuit, Uliano argues that Pinto's employment was covered by the superior officers' agreement, not the PBA agreement.

The lawsuit also alleges that the borough did not comply with the grievance procedure in either contract.

The lawsuit says the borough, police department and chief "abuse their authority" by demoting Pinto "without basis" and was "arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable and otherwise wrongful."

The suit asks that Pinto be returned to the rank of sergeant and receive back pay.

