South Sacramento shooting death leads to the arrest of two men from Rancho Cordova

Investigators arrested two Rancho Cordova men in connection with an October shooting death in which a confrontation led to gunfire in a south Sacramento neighborhood.

Reginald Charles Jackson, 22, and Alexander Eric Ketchens, 31, were arrested Friday in the death of 32-year-old Keionte Deal May, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday in an updated news release.

Jackson and Ketchens remained in custody Monday at the jail. They were being held without bail and were scheduled to appear for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. The criminal charges listed in jail records suggest robbery was involved in the fatal shooting.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Ketchens faces felony charges of robbery and criminal conspiracy in connection with May’s death.

The deadly shooting was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. A caller reported there had been some type of dispute between two men, and one of them shot the other before leaving.

Deputies responded and found a man, later identified as May, with at least one gunshot wound. Medics from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District pronounced May dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information about the shooting or the investigation that led to the arrests.